Gujarat High Court gets bomb threat email; security teams search Ahmedabad courts

Police teams, including Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) and SOG personnel, were immediately deployed to various courts across the city.

The Gujarat High Court on Saturday received a non-specific bomb threat via email, warning of an explosion at an “Ahmedabad court”.

The threat was received by the Registrar of the Gujarat High Court on Saturday morning and subsequently forwarded to the Ahmedabad City Police. Police teams, including Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) and SOG personnel, were immediately deployed to various courts across the city.

Inspector K N Bhukan of Sola police station told The Indian Express that the email claimed an explosion would take place at an Ahmedabad court. “While the premises of all courts are being checked, investigation is underway into the source of the email,” he said.