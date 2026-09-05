Gujarat High Court gets bomb threat email; security teams search Ahmedabad courts

The threat was received by the Registrar of the Gujarat High Court on Saturday morning and subsequently forwarded to the Ahmedabad City Police.

Written by: Brendan Dabhi
1 min readSep 5, 2026 02:36 PM IST
GujaratPolice teams, including Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) and SOG personnel, were immediately deployed to various courts across the city.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Gujarat High Court on Saturday received a non-specific bomb threat via email, warning of an explosion at an “Ahmedabad court”.

The threat was received by the Registrar of the Gujarat High Court on Saturday morning and subsequently forwarded to the Ahmedabad City Police. Police teams, including Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) and SOG personnel, were immediately deployed to various courts across the city.

Inspector K N Bhukan of Sola police station told The Indian Express that the email claimed an explosion would take place at an Ahmedabad court. “While the premises of all courts are being checked, investigation is underway into the source of the email,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Brendan Dabhi
Brendan Dabhi

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters. Expertise Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat. Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border. Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures,  including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as  the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments