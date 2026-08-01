Ex-servicemen quota mandatory in civic body hiring: Gujarat government

The state submitted that detailed instructions have been issued to the authorities concerned to ensure uniform implementation of the reservation policy across urban local bodies. (File Photo)

The Gujarat state government has made reservation for ex-servicemen of the armed forces mandatory in recruitment carried out by municipal corporations, municipalities and other urban local bodies across the state, paving the way for structured employment opportunities for retired defence personnel in civic administration.

The decision was conveyed as part of the submission before the Gujarat High Court during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by an ex-serviceman, Haresh Vithlani, who sought implementation of mandatory reservation for former armed forces personnel in recruitment undertaken by urban local bodies.

Vithlani contended that municipal corporations and other urban local bodies had frequently overlooked mandatory horizontal reservation for ex-servicemen. As an advocate and a former member of the armed forces, he argued that the State is under an obligation to ensure adequate representation and livelihood security for retired military personnel through recruitment in municipal institutions.