Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Gujarat High Court dismisses PIL challenging Reliance Industries Limited zoo

The bench also observed the Supreme Court had already examined the issue and separately, the HC as well is satisfied with the overall functioning of the rescue and rehabilitation centre and zoo based on a report filed after physical inspection of the Centre.

A detailed HC order remains to be made public. (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging the recognition granted by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, backed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), in Jamnagar.

The division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri dismissed the PIL saying, “Since petitioner has not questioned seriously about the issues of recognition and permission without much discussion, we are satisfied with the explanation given by the authorities while granting recognition.”

The PIL by Halar Utkarsh Samiti Trust pointed out that the zoo was granted recognition by CZA on August 17, 2020, and was categorised as a “mini zoo”, despite having an area of over 171 hectares. The Recognition of Zoo Rules specify that mini zoo categorisation is for areas less than 10 hectares. The petitioner also sought that the transfer of wild animals through central and state authorities be restrained.

Dismissing the petition, the bench observed, “…we have also perused the detailed inspection report submitted before us in which also it has been clearly pointed out that physical inspection has taken place on 11/8/2022 after serving notice to RIL in the entirety of the premises of GZRRC, headed by DFO Jamnagar, and several photographs have been taken and from all angles inspection has been carried out at length… In addition, one of the strong factors is that even the apex court has examined almost the same issue with regard to the very same rescue and rehabilitation centre and zoo… Hence, we deem it proper to not entertain the present PIL.”

Earlier this month, a PIL at SC challenging the recognition and transfer of animals to GZRRC was dismissed and had noted that the court was “unable to find any legal infirmity” with the zoo. A detailed HC order remains to be made public.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 03:22:58 am
Fee to use Atal Bridge from today

