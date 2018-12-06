Gujarat: HC asks CBI to get details of suspected trafficking case which police didn’t probe

The Gujarat High Court has directed the CBI probing a case of a girl’s alleged trafficking to get details of another suspected trafficking case reported in the same area at Isanpur police station.

Isanpur police had not lodged an FIR in the second incident and allegedly allowed a key suspect to walk away. The High Court directed the central agency to check details of the Isanpur police case which might have clues about the whereabouts of the girl who is missing for four years.

The court told the CBI to collect the details during the hearing in the case of the missing girl Jaldhi Trivedi on November 30. The court had in February asked the CBI to find the teenager, who went missing on October 4, 2014, after the Gujarat CID-Crime and local police failed to trace her.

During the hearing, the girl’s father Haresh Trivedi told Justice J B Pardiwala through his lawyer that a girl from his locality, who was allegedly abducted after being “intoxicated” by a woman identified as Maya, recently returned home. The girl had gone missing in March last year and sources said that her parents had filed a complaint with the Isanpur police. Her parents had also approached the High Court in July last year after which the court directed the police to lodge an FIR.

Sources said that the girl returned home with her husband three months ago and her parents took her to the police station where she said that she was “intoxicated” and sold by a woman named Maya on the pretext of marriage.

“… police identified Maya and grilled her but didn’t book her. The parents were asked not to pursue the case as the girl’s husband might be booked,” sources said. The incident led Jaldhi’s parents to suspect that Maya could lead them to their missing daughter.

Justice Pardiwala said, “… Isanpur Police Station does not seem to have done anything in that regard. If Isanpur Police Station has some materials as regards to the identity of Maya, then the CBI should try to collect such materials… if

Maya is traced and interrogated, the CBI may be in a position to get some clue…”

When asked, Additional Commissioner of Police (Sector-2 Ahmedabad) Ashok Yadav said he doesn’t know if there was a similar case at Isanpur police station, adding that he would check further.