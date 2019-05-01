Gujarat High Court asks tile manufacturer to file response on plea to shift to industrial area

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday directed a tile manufacturing company, Kathos Tiles Private Limited, to file an undertaking in response to an April 2016 public interest litigation filed by two residents of Talod taluka in Sabarkantha affected by the industrial activity of the company.

The direction comes in light of the court’s view that the unit be shifted to an industrial area such as that of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation. The matter is expected to be heard next on Wednesday.

The petitioners in an interim prayer had sought the court’s directions to Kathos Tiles to “forthwith stop the industrial construction activity on the (three) disputed site block/survey and thereby, to comply the directions and orders of Gujarat Pollution Conrol Board (GPCB).”

However, considering the bigger picture, the petitioners also sought that the court direct the state’s “Revenue and Environment Department to frame a permanent policy, guideline to avoid such problem” and so as to “avoid industries in residential area, thereby compulsorily setting up industries in the industrial area declared by the State.” The petitioners also sought that the court “quash and set aside” all permissions for the tile manufacturer’s unit.

The petitioners – Ambalal Patel and Mani Patel – had approached the Gujarat Pollution Control Board when Kathos Tiles had started industrial activity at a distance of just 235 metres from their residence and merely 40 metres from water bodies. The GPCB team, upon inspection, found the tile manufacturer to be violation of criteria specified for such sites and thereafter, in January 2016, issued an order that industrial activity be stopped. GPCB also informed Sabarkantha Collector to not issue a certain NA certificate to them. However this was ignored and the GPCB did not pursue the matter subsequently.

The petitioners then approached the court to direct the GPCB “to take steps in accordance with law to implement its order and direction for stopping of construction of the disputed ceramic industry on the disputed site.”

The petitioners, in their PIL, had submitted that they were aggrieved by the Sabarkantha district collector’s action, in granting NA permission for the three land surveys for industrial purposes.

The surveys were conducted on land adjoining that of the residents’ homes and the petitioners “strong objected” to the collector’s actions. The Patels also submitted that they were, “aggrieved by the inaction on the part of GPCB, in not implementing its order and direction (of January 2016).”