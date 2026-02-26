CJI to lay foundation stone of Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre on Feb 28

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a step to encourage Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant will lay the foundation stone of the Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre (GHAC), to be established under the aegis of the High Court of Gujarat, on February 28.
Designed to meet the demand of international and domestic arbitration and mediation, the centre, which is set to come up on the High Court campus, will have world-class infrastructure including 16 Arbitration Conference Rooms.
Each of the conference rooms will have two break-out rooms. The centre will also have seven mediation rooms and an advanced Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) system catering to the needs of international as well as domestic alternative dispute resolution.
Along with the Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court judges Justice Aravind Kumar, Justice N V Anjaria, and Justice Vipul M Pancholi will attend the ceremony. Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court Sunita Agarwal, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre and the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority, will present.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Law & Justice Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State (Law and Justice) Kaushik Vekariya and other distinguished members of the judiciary, past and present and national arbitration and ADR experts will participate in the event.
The GHAC, in collaboration with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA), will also hold a two-day conference on February 28 and March 1 on the theme ‘Institutional Arbitration at Crossroads : Challenges and the Way Forward’. The conference will bring together arbitrators, advocates and other stakeholders to deliberate on key aspects of institutional arbitration, including its conceptual framework, comparison with ad hoc arbitration, issues of trust and capacity, ethical and effective dispute resolution, essential parameters of arbitral awards, stakeholder roles and enforceability, and evolving hybrid models such as Med-Arb and Arb-Med with an aim to have a future ready ADR ecosystem in Gujarat.
