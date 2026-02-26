CJI to lay foundation stone of Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre on Feb 28

In a step to encourage Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant will lay the foundation stone of the Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre (GHAC), to be established under the aegis of the High Court of Gujarat, on February 28.

Designed to meet the demand of international and domestic arbitration and mediation, the centre, which is set to come up on the High Court campus, will have world-class infrastructure including 16 Arbitration Conference Rooms.

Each of the conference rooms will have two break-out rooms. The centre will also have seven mediation rooms and an advanced Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) system catering to the needs of international as well as domestic alternative dispute resolution.