Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association calls off strike, to condemn Justice Vipul Pancholi’s transfer now

The Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHAA) announced on Tuesday that it has decided to call off its strike from Wednesday. The advocates have been abstaining from work since November 17, opposing the recommended transfer of Justice Nikhil Kariel from the Gujarat High Court to Patna High Court, calling it a “death knell to independence of judiciary”.

The GHAA also said that it would pass an “appropriate resolution condemning the transfer order of Justice Vipul Pancholi” to Patna High Court, for which it would hold a meeting at 2 pm on Wednesday. The Supreme Court collegium in a September 29 meeting had recommended the transfer of Justice Vipul Pancholi to Patna High Court and the recommendation was made public on November 21.

In a statement on Tuesday, the association said that its decision to withdraw the strike was taken after a GHAA delegation met Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, along with two other members of the Supreme Court collegium, Justices S K Kaul and M R Shah, on Monday.

“…The CJI underlined to us the fact that the issue of the transfer of Justice (Nikhil) Kariel would be thoroughly examined with inputs from all sources, including the representation made by GHAA. The Chief Justice of India was of the view that the current strike would be a hindrance in this decision-making process and that the same should be withdrawn forthwith. The assurance given by the CJI to examine the issue in its entirety leads us to recommend that the present strike be suspended,” the statement reads.

The CJI-led collegium, which met on November 16 for the first time after CJI Chandrachud assumed office, is learnt to have recommended the transfer of Justice Kariel and Justice A Abhishek Reddy of Telangana High Court to Patna High Court, and of Madras High Court acting Chief Justice T Raja to Rajasthan High Court.

Meanwhile, with advocates abstaining from work, the court of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and other courts are sitting for court sessions, hearing requests for short adjournments and matters by party-in-persons.

On Tuesday, after Chief Justice Kumar noticed around 25 post-graduate students from the National Forensic Sciences University visiting the court premises, he remarked that the students should conduct pro-bono “refresher courses” for the lawyers. “We want your PG students to conduct refresher courses for our lawyers through legal services authority but they (lawyers) will not go there (to the university), you’ll have to depute one or two students on batch-wise basis to the high court or civil court, whichever it is,” Chief Justice Kumar was heard saying. Dr Dhwani Patel, who was accompanying the students, confirmed the university’s cooperation and is expected to chalk out a plan with Gujarat State Legal Services Authority member secretary Rahul Trivedi.