Toggle Menu
Gujarat: High Court admits MLA’s plea against cancellation of ST caste certificatehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/gujarat-high-court-admits-mlas-plea-against-cancellation-of-st-caste-certificate-5560504/

Gujarat: High Court admits MLA’s plea against cancellation of ST caste certificate

Last year, Khant’s certificate of ‘Hindu Bhill’ was cancelled by state tribal development commission against which he moved the High Court. A single bench of the High Court had upheld the decision of the commission and rejected his petition.

gujarat high court, bhupendrasinh khant, mla, caste certificate. caste certificate cancellation plea, gujarat news, indian express news
Khant’s caste certificate was cancelled last year by High Court.

The Gujarat High Court Tuesday admitted an appeal petition moved by Independent MLA Bhupendrasinh Khant challenging the order of a single bench of the High Court which had rejected his petition against cancellation of his caste certificate.

The division bench of acting Chief Justice Anant S Dave and Justice Biren Vaishnav admitted the petition and have scheduled the hearing for February 26.

Last year, Khant’s certificate of ‘Hindu Bhill’ was cancelled by state tribal development commission against which he moved the High Court. A single bench of the High Court had upheld the decision of the commission and rejected his petition.

The court order stated that Khant’s mother belongs to Bhill tribal community while his father is from a non-tribal community which is Khant – Hindu Soni. It stated that in case of inter-caste marriage a child would acquire caste of his father.

The order also stated that Khant did not submit any evidence to rebut the presumption.

He produced his school leaving and birth certificates identifying him as member of scheduled tribe Hindu Bhil.

Based on this certificate, he had contested the Assembly election from Morva Hadaf seat in Panchmahals. This seat is reserved for Schedule Tribe candidates.

He contended before the court that his mother was deserted by his father after his birth. But the court did not consider his arguments on the ground that there was no evidence to suggest this.

Advertising

The order stated “if the petitioner was deserted by his father, his father would not have opened the school in his name, where the petitioner also studied in 1993-94. It also appears that his father owned a fair price shop at village Viraniya, as a member belonging to SEBC which was transferred to the petitioner as his legal heir.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ahmedabad: Seven get jail for duping PNB of Rs 3.5 cr
2 Gujarat: AMC hikes downsized VS Hospital budget by 20% for modernisation
3 Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leaders from north Gujarat thank CM for 10% quota