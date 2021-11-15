Gujarat: Man held for ‘grooming’ girl to share ‘obscene pictures’ on social media

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested a 24-year-old man in Ahmedabad on Tuesday for allegedly stalking a minor girl and “grooming” her to share her obscene pictures and videos on social media platforms.

According to police, the accused was arrested after the girl’s father filed a complaint. The man has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 354D for stalking and sections of the protection of children against sexual offences (POCSO) act and Information Technology Amendment act.

“The girl’s father filed written a complaint stating that an unknown person used an Instagram account to befriend his daughter and later entrapped and groomed her to share her obscene pictures and videos on various social media platforms. Using technical based intelligence, we arrested the accused from his residence on Tuesday,” said a senior officer of the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

“We have also found that the accused followed the same modus operandi to get obscene pictures and videos of several other women on social media,” the officer added.