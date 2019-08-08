Gujarat: Heavy rainfall warning for August 8-10, 17 NDRF, SDRF teams deployed

A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for the state for the period of August 8 to 10, following which 17 teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in districts likely to be affected districts including Vadodara. One response team has been put on standby in Gandhinagar.

These arrangements were made during a weekly meeting of the weather watch group held in Gandhinagar.

Though the India Meteorological Department issued a heavy rainfall warning for five days; from August 8-12, IMD regional director Jayanta Sarkar said that the intensity of rainfall is expected to decline after August 10.

“Due to two systems-cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and a deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengal close to north Odisha-West Bengal coast which is very likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during the next 24 hours, it is expected to bring good amount of rainfall on August 8-10,” Sarkar said. “After August 10, the intensity of rainfall will gradually decline so we are expecting more rainfall on August 8-10.”

For August 8, the weather forecast of heavy rainfall is for the southern districts of Gujarat including Valsad, Navsari, Dahod, Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, while for August 9, the warning is for south and central parts of the state. “Heavy to very heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in the district of Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Surat, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in the districts Tapi, Bharuch, Narmada, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli,” the forecast read.

On August 10, most parts of the state including south, central, north and even Saurashtra and Kutch regions are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD forecast states, “Heavy to very heavy rains are very likely at isolated places with isolated extremely heavy falls in the districts of South Gujarat namely Navsari, Valsad, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli. Heavy to very heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in the district of South Gujarat region namely Bharuch, Narmada, Vadodara, Anand. Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region namely Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Panchmahal, Kheda”

Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places with isolated extremely heavy falls in the district of Saurashtra namely Bhavnagar, Amreli. Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of Saurashtra- Kutch namely Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Kutch,” the forecast added.