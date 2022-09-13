Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning in Gujarat till Sept 16: IMD

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Gujarat till September 16 and said the Southwest Monsoon is expected to be active over the state in the coming week due to the systems that have developed in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

The IMD has said light thunderstorms with lightning and surface wind less than 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied by light to moderate rain are very likely across the state Tuesday. The weather bureau has cautioned that heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places is very likely in the Narmada and Surat districts Tuesday.

“Heavy rains at isolated places very likely in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Vadodara, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli and Bhavnagar,” it also predicted for Tuesday.

On September 14, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Vadodara and Chhota Udepur districts in South Gujarat along with heavy rain in the Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, and Mahisagar districts in North Gujarat and in the Surendranagar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Botad districts in Saurashtra.

The IMD said districts in Saurashtra and South Gujarat are expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall on September 15 and 16 as well.

“The monsoon trough continues to pass through Nalia, Ahmedabad, Brahmapuri, Jagdalpur, the centre of depression over south coastal Odisha and neighbourhood and thence east southeastwards to East-central Bay of Bengal. Also, cyclonic circulation over the East-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra-Goa coasts is extending above mean sea level persists,” the IMD forecast issued Sunday stated.

Till 6 pm Sunday, 75 talukas recorded rainfall—Karjan in Vadodara recorded 41 mm and Umerpada in Surat 37 mm. Other areas to record heavy rain were Subir in Dang, Sinor in Vadodara, Palanpur in Banaskantha, Jotana in Mehsana, and Dahod.

Parts of Ahmedabad city also recorded heavy rainfall between 4 pm and 7 pm Sunday with an average rainfall of 23 mm. Water logging was reported due to heavy rainfall in Paldi, Chandlodiya, Maninagar, Ranip, Jodhpur, Gota, and Science City.