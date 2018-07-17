Gujarat: Heavy rainfall in South and Saurashtra, Kutch remains dry

A waterlogged street in Vadodara, on Monday. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) A waterlogged street in Vadodara, on Monday. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Unlike the previous three years, the rainfall pattern in Gujarat has been very scattered this monsoon. While the state has so far recorded 35.71 per cent of the total average rainfall for the monsoon, Kutch has received only 1.3 per cent and the south as much as 53.21 per cent — the highest in the state.

The rainfall has also been scattered within regions. For instance, Saurashtra has received 34.24 per cent rainfall. Gir Gadhada and Una talukas of Gir Somnath district in Saurashtra received 12 and 10 inches of rainfall, respectively, on Monday. However, Devbhoomi Dwarka district has got just 3.01 per cent rainfall, the lowest among 33 districts in the state. On the other hand Gir Somnath district has already crossed 74 per cent.

A total of 29 rain-related deaths have been recorded in Gujarat since June 1. Of these, 11 deaths were due to drowning in floods caused by rain, and the rest were due to lightning, storm and electrocution, the state relief department said.

As per data of the relief department, Narmada and Bharuch reported three deaths each while two each were reported from Amreli, Kheda, Chhota Udepur, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Junagadh, Valsad and Sabarkantha this monsoon.

One death each was recorded in the districts of Surendranagar, Rajkot, Dahod, Gir Somnath and Navsari.

In the three weeks since the onset of monsoon in Gujarat on June 24, the South region has received 53.21 per cent rainfall, followed by the North region with 17.41 per cent. The North had received 39.89 per cent rainfall last year.

The East Central region got 27.02 per cent rainfall, with Ahmedabad (11.61) getting the lowest and Anand the highest of 46.57 per cent.

Kutch received only 1.3 per cent rainfall — the lowest in the last four years. In 2017, the rainfall there had crossed 51 per cent by July 15.

South Gujarat region recorded the highest average per cent rainfall of 53.21 with Surat (52.33 per cent), Navsari (65.61 per cent) and Valsad (64.21 per cent) getting the highest rainfall in the region and Narmada district (28.32 per cent) the least.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places in districts of Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Mehsana, Aravalli, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Vadodara, Anand, Dang, Tapi, Bharuch, Narmada with isolate extremely heavy fall in districts of South Gujarat like Navsari, Valsad, Surat, Daman. While heavy to very heavy rain was very likely at isolated places in districts of Gir Somnath, Amreli, Junagadh, Diu in the next 24 hours.

Ahmedabad Collector Vikrant Pandey issued a warning on Twitter on Monday, stating that as per the IMD forecast, Ahmedabad rural and city areas are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, and requesting everyone to take precautions.

