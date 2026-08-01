Heavy rain batters Central Gujarat, 140 students evacuated from Vadodara hostel

A fresh spell of heavy rain lashed central Gujarat late Friday and continued into Saturday, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting road connectivity and prompting authorities to issue flood alerts across five districts, including Vadodara.

In Vadodara district, incessant overnight rain led to flooding in the city and surrounding areas. Rescue teams evacuated around 150 people, including 140 students, from a hostel near Waghodia after they were stranded in waist-deep water. They were rescued around 3 am using tractors and other equipment.

The evacuated students were shifted to safer locations, where food, drinking water and medical assistance were arranged. Authorities said all those rescued were safe. Pumping operations are underway to drain water from the campus, sources said.

Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu visited waterlogged localities in Vadodara city, while District Collector Anil Dhameliya inspected Dev Dam late at night to review gate operations amid rising inflows from the upper catchment. Officials appealed to residents of low-lying areas to remain vigilant and avoid rumours.

Vadodara’s Ajwa as well as Pratappura reservoirs saw a significant rise in water levels — Ajwa standing at 210.5 feet with an increase of two feet in 24 hours, while Pratappura has risen to 226 feet. Both the reservoirs are receiving steady inflow of water from the catchment areas of Panchmahal district.

“Both the reservoirs are still below the rule level, and we have a cushion for water inflow as Ajwa is about 210.5 feet. The teams visited and monitored the situation. We have received about 3.5 inches of cumulative rain in the last 24 hours. But since the city’s stormwater drainage is fully functional and 74 pumping stations are running, the waterlogging in the usual places, especially walled city areas, has receded within half an hour. There is nothing to worry as of now,” Babu told The Indian Express.

The heavy rain, however, exposed the city’s old infrastructure, with fresh sinkholes reported from Ward 12, where residents alleged that road cave-ins had become a recurring monsoon hazard due to ageing underground drainage and water pipelines. In one incident, a dog fell into a deep sinkhole near the Ward 12 office and was rescued by the fire brigade. Residents accused civic authorities of failing to undertake preventive maintenance despite repeated cave-ins in the locality.

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Road to Statue of Unity closed

Flooding in the district areas also disrupted traffic on the Vadodara-Dabhoi road near Rajli village, forcing authorities to temporarily close the route leading to the Statue of Unity after water flowed over the carriageway. Officials said the road would be reopened once water levels receded.

Karjan Dam gates opened

In neighbouring Narmada district, the administration opened seven gates of the Karjan Dam after heavy rainfall in the catchment area. Around 82,100 cusecs of water, including hydropower discharge, was released into the Karjan river, prompting an alert for 15 to 20 downstream villages, including Rajpipla, Bhadam, Bhacharwada, Hajarpura, Dhanpor and Dhamanacha. Officials urged residents living along the riverbanks to remain cautious as inflows into the reservoir continued.

Bharuch on high alert

Bharuch district also remained on high alert after heavy rain caused several causeways to overflow. Authorities closed 15 roads across Valiya, Netrang and Jhagadia talukas as a precaution. Barricades, warning signs and police personnel were deployed at the affected stretches, while alternative routes were arranged in parts of Netrang.

The rain also claimed a life in Bharuch district. A 50-year-old man, Sureshbhai alias Gadbad Chandubhai Rathod, drowned while bathing in a village pond at Keshwan in Vagra taluka on Friday. Villagers rushed to rescue him, but he was declared dead after being pulled from the water. Vagra police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation.

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Shedhi river above danger level

In Kheda district, heavy rain since early Saturday caused the Shedhi river to swell and flow above danger level, prompting the administration to advise residents living along the riverbanks to remain alert. While the rising water levels raised concerns in vulnerable areas, the rainfall brought relief to farmers hoping for a good kharif season.