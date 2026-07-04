Heavy rain in Gujarat claims 3 lives; 2 farm workers swept away in Tapi

The flooded Dolvan taluk in Tapi district that received 445 mm rainfall; (right) the collapsed tiled roof that led to the death of an elderly man in Valsad district (Express photos)

Heavy rain in the last 24 hours in Gujarat has led to three deaths — two tribal farm workers in Tapi district and one in Valsad district.

According to details from the police, two men identified as Kamlesh Chaudhary, 40, and Mitesh Chaudhary, 41, were swept away by the water current while they were engaged in cutting wood from a forest area in Tapi district’s Valod taluk on Friday afternoon. Due to heavy rain, water in the adjoining stream overflowed, drowning the men, all residents of Dodhiya village.

The residents alerted the village head, who later alerted the Valod police and district administration. The district disaster management officials, along with a Fire Department team, reached the spot. After a search operation of around four hours, the dead bodies of both tribal farm labourers were fished out.