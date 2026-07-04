Heavy rain in Gujarat claims 3 lives; 2 farm workers swept away in Tapi

Heavy rain in the last 24 hours in Gujarat has led to three deaths — two tribal farm workers in Tapi district and one in Valsad district.
According to details from the police, two men identified as Kamlesh Chaudhary, 40, and Mitesh Chaudhary, 41, were swept away by the water current while they were engaged in cutting wood from a forest area in Tapi district’s Valod taluk on Friday afternoon. Due to heavy rain, water in the adjoining stream overflowed, drowning the men, all residents of Dodhiya village.
The residents alerted the village head, who later alerted the Valod police and district administration. The district disaster management officials, along with a Fire Department team, reached the spot. After a search operation of around four hours, the dead bodies of both tribal farm labourers were fished out.
Valod Sub-Inspector S R Solanki said, “We have registered accidental death and have started a probe. The bodies were handed to their families on Saturday. The Valod Mamlatdar (Revenue Officer) also had reported the deaths to higher authorities in the district.”
According to Tapi District Flood Control Department, Valod taluk recorded rainfall of 499 mm, Dolvan 445 mm, Vyara 361 mm, Ukai 157 mm, Songadh 177 mm on Saturday.
In the third case reported from Valsad district, an elderly man in Dhamni village in Dharampur taluk died after the roof of his hut collapsed and fell upon him on Friday night due to the downpour.
The deceased has been identified as Dhakalbhai Kesre, 69. His wife, Kakduben, 57, was injured in the incident.
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Dharampur Inspector Nikhil Bhoya said, “Due to heavy rainfall and high-speed winds, the roof of a kuchha house collapsed”.
As per the Valsad Disaster Management Department, the rainfall recorded in various taluks in 24 hours is Valsad 193 mm, Dharampur 85 mm, Pardi 85 mm, Kaprada 95 mm, Umbergaon 38 mm, Vapi 68 mm and Nanaponda 98 mm. Valsad district has reported 94.57 mm of rainfall on Friday.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
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