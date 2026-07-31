Hundreds more relocated as extreme rain threat looms over Gujarat, again

Five districts of Gujarat are under a red alert for extremely heavy rain even as other parts of the state might experience rain of varying intensity on Saturday.

As such, all educational institutes in Surat, Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Botad were ordered to remain shut for the day.

The red alert was issued for Surendranagar, Botad, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad, which may also experience thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday.

Till 10 am on July 31, Gujarat received 55.97% of the season’s total rainfall, according to the Met.

Between 6 am and 4 pm on Friday, as many as 8,316 people were relocated from flood-prone areas in eight districts; 11 people were rescued in Narmada and Chhota Udepur in the same period.