Hundreds more relocated as extreme rain threat looms over Gujarat, again

Red alert issued for Surendranagar, Botad, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad; 41 talukas see over 100 mm rain in 10 hours on Friday.

Written by: Ritu Sharma, Aditi Raja
5 min readAhmedabad, VadodaraJul 31, 2026 09:48 PM IST
Rain Entrance of Iscon Greens flooded. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)Entrance of Iscon Greens flooded. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)
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Five districts of Gujarat are under a red alert for extremely heavy rain even as other parts of the state might experience rain of varying intensity on Saturday.

As such, all educational institutes in Surat, Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Botad were ordered to remain shut for the day.

The red alert was issued for Surendranagar, Botad, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Ahmedabad, which may also experience thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday.

Till 10 am on July 31, Gujarat received 55.97% of the season’s total rainfall, according to the Met.

Between 6 am and 4 pm on Friday, as many as 8,316 people were relocated from flood-prone areas in eight districts; 11 people were rescued in Narmada and Chhota Udepur in the same period.

Also Read | How 22 inches of rain left Ahmedabad’s Bopal, Ghuma waterlogged for three days

The highest relocation of 4,022 people was in Navsari district, followed by 1,343 in Tapi 1,432 in Surat, 914 in Anand, 329 in Vadodara, 178 in Narmada, 58 in Kheda and 40 in Valsad.

Between June 1 and July 30, 53,647 people were relocated, and another 9,610 rescued from rain-related incidents; most of the cases were in Navsari and Surat.

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In the 10 hours ending Friday 4 pm, Netrang in Bharuch recorded the highest of 268 mm or 10.55 inches of rain, followed by Surat’s Umarpada (247 mm) and Ambika (246 mm).

As many as 41 talukas in central and southern districts received over 100 mm rain in the same period.

Vaso in Kheda saw 242 mm rain, Dang’s Subir 209 mm, Kheda’s Nadiad 201 mm, Tapir’ Dolvan 190 mm, Anand’s Khambhat 190 mm, Anand’s Borsad 184 mm, Areth 180 mm, Surat’s Bardoli 166 mm, Surat’s Mangrol 176 mm, Anand’s Petlad 172 mm and Narmada’s Sagbara 156 mm).

Meanwhile, while the India Meteorological Department’s red alert remains in effect for Surendranagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Botad on Saturday, Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Bharuch, Amreli, Morbi and Kutch have been issued orange alert against very heavy rains.

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Other districts are under a yellow alert—meaning light to heavy rainfall that may go on till August 3 morning.

Ahmedabad received an average of 25.24 mm rain till Friday 6 pm, with areas in the northwest, west and southwest receiving the most rainfall.

Also Read | ‘Post-flood, no more asphalt’: Gujarat CM pushes for cement-concrete roads in cities

Waterlogging was seen in northwest areas such as Thaltej (60 mm rain), Science City (54 mm), and Bodakdev (52.5 mm). Bopal in southwest received 50.5 mm rain, Jodhpur 32.5 mm. West’s Motera saw 43 mm rain, Ranip 38 mm and Chandkheda 31 mm.

As of 10 am on July 31, Gujarat has received an average of 508 mm and 55.97 per cent of its seasonal rainfall.

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Rivers swollen; highest rain in Kheda

Heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms, disrupted normal life across central Gujarat on Friday, inundating low-lying areas in Kheda district and triggering rescues and evacuations in Narmada district.
District-wise, Kheda, which has received both orange and red alerts, saw the highest rain. Since early morning, several parts of the district received more than two inches of rainfall.

In Nadiad, heavy rain within a short span submerged several low-lying localities and affected vehicular movement due to waterlogging.

The downpour extended to rural parts of the district, including Matar taluka, where villages such as Bhalada, Pariej and Limbasi witnessed waterlogging on roads and fields, leaving paddy farmers worried.

Rivers overflowed in Vadodara, Bharuch, Kheda and Chhota Udepur districts. In Chhota Udepur, an NDRF team rescued a man who had been stranded for nearly two hours in the swollen Ashwin River near Naswadi following heavy overnight rainfall. The river’s water level rose sharply after intense rain and, as a result of more inflows from upstream, he was trapped near the Naswadi Dargah.

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Heavy rainfall also caused the swelling of the Hiran in Chhota Udepur, completely submerging the newly constructed state’s first air-filled rubber dam in Rajvasana.

In neighbouring Narmada, heavy rainfall created a series of emergencies. Authorities temporarily closed a bridge near Old Mojda in Dediapada after floodwaters flowed over its surface, suspending traffic and pedestrian movement as a precaution.

Twenty-two-year-old Shashikant Tadvi was rescued from a river near Zaria village in Garudeshwar taluka through a coordinated operation involving locals and officials. However, 30-year-old Sanjay Baria, of Kothara in Dabhoi taluka, remained missing after he went bathing in the river.

Also, authorities evacuated more than 30 families living on the riverbank near Narsinh Tekri in Rajpipla. In Uman village of Sagbara taluka, seven people of two families were relocated before floodwaters entered their home.

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Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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