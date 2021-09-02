Gujarat: Heavy rain in Saurashtra, IMD issues warning of more showers

Districts of Saurashtra recorded heavy rainfall Wednesday, bringing respite to the state which has witnessed rain deficiency this monsoon.

Mangrol in Jungadh recorded the highest of 167 mm rainfall from 6 am to 6 pm. Malia in Junagadh and Talala in Gir Somnath too received heavy rainfall of 163 mm each.

Other areas in Saurashtra that received rainfall above 100 mm were Una (124 mm) in Gir Somnath, Khambhaliya (107 mm) in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kalyanpur (105 mm) in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir Gadhada (101 mm) in Gir Somnath and Veraval (100 mm) in Gir Somnath district.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for Thursday for districts of Saurashtra including Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh and Gir Somnath, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Botad and Kutch.

“Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind of 30 to 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to moderate rain very likely at isolated places in all the districts of North Gujarat region and in Kutch district,” the IMD weather bulletin states.

Also, districts of South Gujarat including Valsad, Surat, Dang, Navsari, Bharuch and Tapi are expected to receive heavy to very heavy along with districts of North Gujarat including Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha. Ahmedabad and Anand are also likely to witness heavy rainfall Thursday.

As per the IMD forecast, the state is expected to receive rainfall till September 5 because of the monsoon trough along with morning’s cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat region and neighbourhood added with the trough in easterlies that runs from cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat region and neighbourhood to northwest Uttar Pradesh across East Rajasthan.