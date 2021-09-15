scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Gujarat: Heavy rain alert in Rajkot, Junagadh, Valsad today, wet spell to stay till Sep 18

Widespread rainfall is likely across the state, while Saurashtra districts are expected to receive very heavy rainfall.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
September 15, 2021 2:29:31 am
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rain in Rajkot, Gujarat. Several parts of Rajkot were water-logged as heavy rain lashed the city on Sunday, affecting normal life. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of extremely heavy rains in the district of Junagadh, Rajkot and Valsad on Wednesday, while rainfall activity is expected to continue in the state till September 18.

Widespread rainfall is likely across the state, while Saurashtra districts, including Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar, are expected to receive very heavy rainfall.

A similar very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for the southern districts of Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Dang. Also, heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Patan, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur and Narmada. The rainfall activity will be restricted to Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Navsari, Valsad, Surendranagar, Rajkot and Kutch.

