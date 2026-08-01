4 dead, 41 rescued, 16,500 shifted amid heavy rainfall in Gujarat; red alert in 5 districts today 

With heavy rain lashing several parts of Gujarat on Friday, three persons died of electrocution after a tempo truck carrying farm labourers came in contact with a live high-tension overhead electric wire in Navsari district’s Gandevi in the morning.
Two others who were critically injured in the accident have been taken to a hospital in Kharel, the police said. “Poor visibility caused by relentless downpours likely contributedto the accident while the tempo was travelling from Gandeva village to a nearby farm,” Gandevi police inspector N I Rathod. The deceased are identified as Kalpesh Halpati, 30, Nitin Halpati, 32, and Jigar Halpati, 21, all residents of Gandeva village.
An 11-year old girl died after being swept away in a canal in Borsad taluka of Anand district on Friday, even as her siblings were rescued.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in five districts of Gujarat and an orange alert in 11 districts for Saturday. By Friday evening, the state had received 61.5 % of the season’s rainfall, according to a government release.
By the end of the day, more than 16,500 people were evacuated to safer locations across the state and 41 persons were rescued, the government release said. Chief minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation during a late night visit to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). Two Army columns each were stationed in Ahmedabad, Navsari and Surat and Air Force helicopters were kept on standby at Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Vadodara and Pune for rescue operations, if required.
The Navsari district authorities closed 11 panchayat roads in Gandevi taluka, which was the worst affected in last week’s rainfall. Residents were evacuated from areas such as Torangam, Devdha, Undach, Khakhwada and Ajrai of Gandevi taluka to shelter homes, with priority given to the elderly, disabled, pregnant women, children and other vulnerable citizens.
Disaster response teams deployed
State relief commissioner Gaurang Makwana, in an advisory issued on Friday, urged people not to venture out unless there was a “medical emergency” and to avoid river and canal sides and waterlogged areas. He said 33 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had been deployed in these areas.
Story continues below this ad
Ban on entry to lakefront gardens
In Ahmedabad, entry to all lakefront gardens was banned on Friday and Saturday following IMD’s heavy rainfall alert till August 2. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had postponed Friday’s celebrations for the conclusion of the annual Gauri and Jaya-Parvati fast on the Sabarmati Riverfront and Kankaria lakefront.
Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani has urged citizens to exercise caution, remain indoors and step out only when necessary. In response to the commissioner’s instructions, the Fire Department has enhanced city-wide preparedness.
All 19 fire stations in Ahmedabad are operating at full capacity, and 678 fire and rescue personnel are on 24-hour standby. The department has also cancelled the holidays of all officers and employees to provide additional manpower.
Eight rescue boats are also on standby to conduct immediate operations in the event of flooding or rescue operations during inclement weather. A trained crew of seven members is deployed on 24-hour duty a day with each boat to enable rapid response to any emergency in the city. A team of officers and employees will also be on standby 24 hours a day at the main monsoon control room of AMC to ensure continuous monitoring of the weather conditions.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More