4 dead, 41 rescued, 16,500 shifted amid heavy rainfall in Gujarat; red alert in 5 districts today 

With heavy rain lashing several parts of Gujarat on Friday, three persons died of electrocution after a tempo truck carrying farm labourers came in contact with a live high-tension overhead electric wire in Navsari district’s Gandevi in the morning.

Two others who were critically injured in the accident have been taken to a hospital in Kharel, the police said. “Poor visibility caused by relentless downpours likely contributed to the accident while the tempo was travelling from Gandeva village to a nearby farm,” Gandevi police inspector N I Rathod. The deceased are identified as Kalpesh Halpati, 30, Nitin Halpati, 32, and Jigar Halpati, 21, all residents of Gandeva village.

An 11-year old girl died after being swept away in a canal in Borsad taluka of Anand district on Friday, even as her siblings were rescued.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in five districts of Gujarat and an orange alert in 11 districts for Saturday. By Friday evening, the state had received 61.5 % of the season’s rainfall, according to a government release.

By the end of the day, more than 16,500 people were evacuated to safer locations across the state and 41 persons were rescued, the government release said. Chief minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation during a late night visit to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). Two Army columns each were stationed in Ahmedabad, Navsari and Surat and Air Force helicopters were kept on standby at Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Vadodara and Pune for rescue operations, if required.

The Navsari district authorities closed 11 panchayat roads in Gandevi taluka, which was the worst affected in last week’s rainfall. Residents were evacuated from areas such as Torangam, Devdha, Undach, Khakhwada and Ajrai of Gandevi taluka to shelter homes, with priority given to the elderly, disabled, pregnant women, children and other vulnerable citizens.

Disaster response teams deployed

State relief commissioner Gaurang Makwana, in an advisory issued on Friday, urged people not to venture out unless there was a “medical emergency” and to avoid river and canal sides and waterlogged areas. He said 33 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had been deployed in these areas.

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Ban on entry to lakefront gardens

In Ahmedabad, entry to all lakefront gardens was banned on Friday and Saturday following IMD’s heavy rainfall alert till August 2. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had postponed Friday’s celebrations for the conclusion of the annual Gauri and Jaya-Parvati fast on the Sabarmati Riverfront and Kankaria lakefront.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani has urged citizens to exercise caution, remain indoors and step out only when necessary. In response to the commissioner’s instructions, the Fire Department has enhanced city-wide preparedness.

All 19 fire stations in Ahmedabad are operating at full capacity, and 678 fire and rescue personnel are on 24-hour standby. The department has also cancelled the holidays of all officers and employees to provide additional manpower.

Rescue boats put on standby

Eight rescue boats are also on standby to conduct immediate operations in the event of flooding or rescue operations during inclement weather. A trained crew of seven members is deployed on 24-hour duty a day with each boat to enable rapid response to any emergency in the city. A team of officers and employees will also be on standby 24 hours a day at the main monsoon control room of AMC to ensure continuous monitoring of the weather conditions.