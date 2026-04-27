Amid heat wave, 49% turnout in Gujarat local body polls

THE VOTER turnout on Sunday in the first general election conducted after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Gujarat at over 9,000 seats across local self-government bodies was low in urban areas as compared to rural areas.

As per the provisional voter turnout data released by the State Election Commission (SEC) as of 7:30 pm on Sunday, likely to be updated later, the average voter turnout at 15 municipal corporations was 49.02 per cent (%).

However, this was the highest voter turnout recorded in municipal corporations in the three previous elections. On the contrary, the district and taluka panchayat elections has reported a decline in voter turnout since 2015 – that is, the previous two local body elections.

In Surendranagar’s Chuda seat for the district panchayat election, repoll has been announced at one booth.

“No major issue was reported during the elections. At only one booth in Surendranagar for district panchayat election on Chuda taluka’s Jepar village seat for the district panchayat and taluka panchayat, repoll – due to wrong connection of cables – will be conducted on April 27, Monday, from 7 am till 6 pm,” State Election Commissioner Dr S Murali Krishna told The Indian Express on Sunday evening.

The average voter turnout in 84 nagarpalikas was 59.50%, 34 district panchayats or zilla panchayats was 61.69% and 62.38% in 260 taluka panchayats.

In urban areas, among the 15 municipal corporations in Gujarat, Vapi recorded the highest voter turnout of 65.68%, Porbandar the least of 41.67%.

The voter turnout in Ahmedabad city was among the least three – at 45.45% – along with Gandhidham where 41.78% voters voted.

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The turnout in other major cities including Rajkot was 46.45%, Vadodara 47.01% and Surat 52.83%.

Nine new municipal corporations and a new district are among the 393 local self-government bodies in Gujarat where voting is being held simultaneously on Sunday. As per the final electoral roll – a total of 4.18 crore voters – 2.16 crore male and 2.02 crore females and 965 others – are expected to cast vote to elect new local bodies.

The voter turnout data released by the SEC, among the 84 nagarpalikas, the newly formed Vav-Tharad Nagarpalika recorded the highest of 74.32 per cent turnout followed by Navsari 72.56% and Chhota Udepur 72.04%.

The lowest voter turnout was recorded at Junagadh, Botad and Rajkot Nagarpalika where 49.53%, 49.06% and 48.51% voters came out to vote, respectively.

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Among the average of 60.79%, voter turnout recorded in district panchayats, the tribal areas of Navsari, Dang and Tapi recorded the highest of 80.66%, 77.01% and 75.33%, respectively.

The least voting was recorded in Saurashtra districts of Porbandar at 43.33 per cent, Amreli 48.78 and Bhavnagar 50.61 per cent.

Similarly, in taluka panchayats, tribal talukas of Narmada, Dand and Tapi recorded the highest voting of 80.92%, 77.17 and 75.41%, respectively. The lowest voting was again in the talukas in Saurashtra of Rajkot, Amreli and Porbandar at 52.25%, 48.69 and 44.63%.

Speaking about the voter turnout, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Chavda said, “An increase in voting as compared to previous elections indicates the anti-incumbency and voter’s demand for a change. Despite pressure, voters in huge numbers have come out to vote without fearing the threats. This is an indication they want a change. Voters in tribal and rural areas have voted in huge numbers. These elections will lay a foundation of change in Gujarat.”

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Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma, in a statement, thanked the people of Gujarat for participating enthusiastically in the ‘festival of democracy’. He added, “This voting is not limited merely to selecting representatives, but a strong step in the direction of realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The firm confidence shown by people to take Gujarat’s development to a new height will open new doors of development at rural and urban levels.”

Heat wave in several districts

As the state went to poll on Sunday, the temperatures crossed 40 degree Celsius at several places. The effects of heat was also seen in the voting pattern where voting was low during 12-4 pm and picked in the last two hours-between 4 to 6 pm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a heat wave warning for several districts on Sunday including Surat and Patan, Rajkot, Porbandar, Surendranagar, Morbi and Kutch along with Ahmedabad and Botad.

A pre-wedding vote

At Bakrana village of Sanand taluka, Vaibhav, son of Gautambhai Patel, dressed as a groom, voted before his wedding. As the time for the wedding was fixed at 7:31 am, Vaibhav dressed in his wedding attire visited the polling station before leaving for the function.

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Talking about this conscious approach of Vaibhav, the villagers said, “Usually, people forget about other things amidst the hustle and bustle of weddings and preparations, but Vaibhav has set an unique example. This event shows that responsibility towards the country and democracy is as important as personal happiness. Such enthusiasm of the young generation also provides encouragement to other voters. He has not only fulfilled his duty by voting on the holy day of his wedding, but has also set a great example before society.”

Complaints by Congress

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee submitted several representations and complaints to the State Election Commission including alleged violation of the code of conduct by setting up a table-booth within 100 metres of the polling station in Vastrapur, harassment of voters by sudden change of booth in Khokhra and Bodakdev, attack on the main agent of the Congress Party candidate in Ghatlodiya ward, one of the buttons not being pressed at Paldi Booth No. 21, 28, 29, voters not getting a polling station in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s Amraiwadi ward, allegation of bogus voting in Khokhra, anti-social activities in polling booth in Gota ward of AMC. In their previous complaint, the GPCC has alleged “threatening statements” by Gujarat Minister of State for Revenue and Disaster Management Sanjaysinh Mahida during campaigning and also submitted a complaint against the appeal by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to vote for the BJP.