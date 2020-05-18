Gujarat: Heat wave warning for some districts till May 12

The IMD has also predicted light rainfall for Chhota Udepur, Valsad and Navsari. (File) The IMD has also predicted light rainfall for Chhota Udepur, Valsad and Navsari. (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning for Surendranagar, Kutch and districts of north Gujarat including Banaskantha and Sabarkantha from May 19 to 21.

Advising people to avoid heat exposure, the IMD stated, “Heat wave conditions very likely at isolated pockets in the districts of north Gujarat including Banaskantha and Sabarkantha; in the districts of Saurashtra- Kutch namely Surendranagar and Kutch.”

“No large change in maximum temperature very likely during next two days and thereafter rise in maximum temperature very likely during subsequent three days over the region,” the IMD forecast states.

The IMD has also predicted light rainfall for Chhota Udepur, Valsad and Navsari.

As the Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of south Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea, north-westerly winds are prevailing at lower parts of Gujarat, while parts of Amreli received light rainfall Sunday.

On Sunday, Deesa recorded the highest maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius followed by Ahmedabad at 41.9 and Kandla airport with 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Other centres with maximum temperature above 40 degree Celsius are Amreli, Gandhinagar and Vadodara at 41, Surendranagar at 41.3, Bhavnagar at 40.7 Vallabh Vidyanagar at 40.9 and Bhuj at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

