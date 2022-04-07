Gujarat: Health screening for athletes with intellectual disabilities

Special Olympics Bharat, a registered charitable trust that uses sports as an equaliser for those with intellectual disability, on Wednesday launched an initiative to offer free health screening to 75,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities in over 75 cities in India that includes health screening of over 10,000 such athletes across 33 districts in Gujarat.

Of the 10,000 athletes, 7,500 are expected to participate in the screening at the Karnavati University, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday and Thursday. Athletes from four districts of Gujarat will also be screened at Surat at the Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium.

Mallika Nadda, chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat, said that Covid-19 impacted these special athletes as they could not access sporting activities or schools and thus “after the pandemic it was decided if there was a large scale event that we could do for them, it would be this health screening”.

Dr Alicia Bazzano, chief health officer, Special Olympics International, added that athletes with intellectual disabilities “suffered from declining mental and physical health” during Covid-19 and people with intellectual disabilities face a lot of health issues “If we detect these conditions early and provide inclusive healthcare, it can significantly impact their life span as well. added Bazzano.