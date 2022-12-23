Gujarat Health Minister says Covid situation under control, but necessary to be careful

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Friday said that the Covid-19 situation in Gujarat is under complete control though it is necessary to be careful.

During the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a preparatory meeting of all states, following which Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 preparedness in the state.

As per the state government records, an avergae of five cases of Covid-19 are reported daily in the state. As many as 10,000 tests are done daily in Gujarat and the capacity will be increased if required, the state government announced.

Giving information about the two meetings, Rushikesh Patel, during a media briefing, said that the health system is ready to deal with a possible Covid wave in Gujarat.

“Now that the situation in the state is under complete control, one needs to be cautious and not afraid. At present, only 33 percent of the citizens in the state have taken the precautionary doses of coronavirus vaccination. To increase this to 100 per cent a special drive will be conducted,” Patel said.

The minister added that 100 per cent thermal screening will be done for foreign tourists arriving at Ahmedabad and Surat International Airports in the state. Apart from this, as per the Centre’s guidelines, two per cent random testing will be done at the airports and arrangements for voluntary RT-PCR tests also be made in such a way that the passengers’ time is not wasted.

As advised by the Centre, the minister said that a mock drill will be conducted in all hospitals on December 27 to test the capacity of the hospital, availability of oxygen facilities and beds and preparations to attend patients.

Advertisement

Compiled information after mock drill will be uploaded on COWIN India portal.

“Health system is geared up to face possible Covid wave in Gujarat. According to experts, there is a possibility that 1 person can infect 16 people given the rate of infection of BF 7. But the mortality rate for it varies from country to country and continent to continent. So far, a total of four cases of this variant have been reported in India, out of which three were reported in July, September and November2022 in Gujarat. These include two men and one woman. All these cases have recovered in home isolation without being admitted to hospital,” an official statement by the state government quoted health minister.

When asked if public events like ongoing Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabadi Mahotsav and soon to be opened Kankaria Carnival will be held amid the Covid alert, both in Ahmedabad, the Minister said, “Such a situation was not there when the event (Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabadi Mahotsav) was finalised. Tis is to continue till January 15. We have appealed them to follow precautionary Covid guidelines and ensure masks. For Kankaria Carnival measures to reduce crowd are being considered. After meeting with the officials, steps will be taken to avoid crowd.”

Advertisement

The health minister added that those who have taken two doses of the vaccine and a precautionary dose do not need to be afraid of this new variant, but it is necessary to take care.

Patel also appealed to the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

BAPS guidelines for visitors

The Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) has made mandatory for all volunteers involved in the service along with all visitors to wear masks to enter the town.

In a statement announced Friday night, BAPS issued Covid guidelines for visitors and volunteers attending the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabadi Mahotsav effective from December 26.

Also, mandatory Covid tests have been announced for devotees coming from abroad and consult doctors.