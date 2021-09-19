After visiting Civil Hospital Prepared for expected third wave of Covid: Gujarat Health Minister

Newly inducted Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel along with Minister of State for health Nimisha Suthar visited the 1,200-bed Civil Hospital in the Medicity campus on Sunday.

After a meeting the hospital staff, including doctors, paramedic staff and health officials, the Health Minister expressed gratitude towards them and said that the hospital that has been working day and night during the first and second waves of Covid is prepared for the possible third wave, too.

“We are prepared for the expected third wave. Civil Hospital where patients seek treatment from neighbouring districts, too, is equipped to treat one lakh patients at a time,” Rushikesh Patel said on the sidelines of his visit.

The health department will also launch mega drive to ensure 80 lakh families with PMJAY-MAA health cards.

A mega campaign under National Vector borne Disease Control Programme in all eight municipal corporations concluded Sunday, with 2,158 teams visiting 4,14,353 houses, the state health department stated in an official release. The campaign was launched with an aim to control rising cases of dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

Of these, mosquito breeding was detected in 9,543 houses and in another 8,1471 houses where possible breeding sites were found by the health teams constituting of mutli purpose workers, sanitary inspectors, female health workers and ASHA workers.

Also, blood samples of 7,569 patients with fever were collected during these house visits, stated the release.