Gujarat Health Minister inaugurates skill lab for ENT dept in GMERS

Gujarat Health minister Rushikesh Patel on Saturday inaugurated a ‘skill lab for surgery’ of the ear nose throat (ENT) department at GMERS Hospital, Sola in Ahmedabad, a first for Gujarat.

The hospital has been adding on infrastructure capabilities, in what minister Patel termed as, for “providing super speciality facilities in Gujarat”.

Dr Neena Bhalodiya, head of ENT department at GMERS Hospital, said that there are only five to six such labs for the ENT department including in Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Dehradun, across the country.

“In these labs we can teach simple to complicated surgeries to ENT surgeons. The skill labs have specialised instruments and currently the practice involves aspiring ENT surgeons attending workshops held at these specific skill labs across the country. Patel inaugurated a high-end microscope worth around Rs 50 lakh, donated to the hospital’s ENT department by Dr Bhalodiya’s husband, Dr HP Bhalodiya.

Convocation at Transplantation Sciences varsity

The Gujarat University of Transplantation Sciences marked the third convocation with 171 students conferred with degrees by Minister Rushikesh Patel.