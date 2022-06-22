Gujarat: Health min tests positive; state records 226 cases in 24 hrs as testing declines

Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel on Tuesday announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating at home.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 226 new cases, recording a flatlining of new cases in the past three days, instead of the daily increase that was seen last week.

However the state is also reporting a decline in the number of tests being conducted. From 30,000-35,000 tests per day last week, the state on Tuesday conducted just 25,000 odd tests.

Ahmedabad city, with 787 active cases, reported 106 new cases on Tuesday. The city has steadily conducted 3,000-odd tests per day. Ahmedabad’s share of active cases comprises 51 per cent of the state’s total active caseload and yet the district has not increased its testing numbers.

Apart from Ahmedabad, Surat has 229 active cases and Vadodara has another 183 active cases as of Tuesday.