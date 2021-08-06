Gujarat HC to reopen for physical hearings on Aug 17

The Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHAA) has been demanding physical functioning since May last year after the court closed its doors to physical functioning by March 18, 2020 and had commenced virtual hearings on March 23, 2020. (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court shall resume physical hearings starting August 17 after more than a year since it shut its physical operations owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a circular issued by the Registrar General of the Gujarat High Court, it was stated that the Chief Justice of Gujarat HC “after due deliberation” with the Standing Committee of the court and “considering the latest data pertaining to Covid-19 cases in the state, it was decided to resume physical functioning of the high court with effect from August 17, “subject to congenial situation prevailing at the time.”

The circular further stated that instructions and standard operating procedures with respect to physical functioning shall be “shortly released after due deliberation with the stakeholders.”

The state presently reports anywhere between 20-30 odd new cases each day with Ahmedabad reporting cases in single digits.

The Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHAA) has been demanding physical functioning since May last year after the court closed its doors to physical functioning by March 18, 2020 and had commenced virtual hearings on March 23, 2020. The GHAA had also observed a sit-in protest on the Gujarat HC premises on July 31, and on July 21 had resolved that it will boycott all official functions of the Gujarat HC until their demand of physical reopening is acceded to.