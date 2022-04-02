scorecardresearch
Friday, April 01, 2022
Gujarat HC to begin final hearing of appeals by 9 convicts in Ode killings case on April 6

Nine persons were convicted by an Anand court in 2012 to life imprisonment for burning alive three of a Muslim family in Malav Bhagol locality of Ode in Anand district during the 2002 riots.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
April 2, 2022 1:31:51 am
A division bench of the Gujarat High Court is scheduled to commence final hearing of appeals by nine convicts in the Ode killings case on April 6.

The nine convicted were found guilty of murder and conspiracy and one, who was found guilty of causing hurt, was sentenced to six months in jail by the Anand court in May 2012. The trial court had acquitted 30 other accused in the case either for want of evidence or on grounds of benefit of doubt.

The Malav Bhagol killings, which occurred on March 1, 2002, was one of the nine riot-related cases that were investigated by the Supreme Court-appointed special investigation team.

Idrish Vora, whose mother Ayesha and grandmother Noori, along with another family member Kadar Vora were burnt alive, is opposing the appeals.

