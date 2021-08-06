Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognizance of flouting norms for treatment of sewage water

The court directed its administrative side to register a petition to this effect and issue notice to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, DNP Infrastructure Private Limited, Gujarat Pollution Control Board and state government through the principal secretary of Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board. (File)

The Gujarat High Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of media reports that sewage water is not being treated in accordance with the set norms at the sewage treatment plant at Pirana in Ahmedabad city and that polluted water is being released into the Sabarmati River.

The court directed its administrative side to register a petition to this effect and issue notice to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, DNP Infrastructure Private Limited, Gujarat Pollution Control Board and state government through the principal secretary of Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

A media report by Ahmedabad Mirror had highlighted that chemical oxygen demand and biochemical oxygen demand treatment parameters for sewage water treatment are not being followed by the company awarded the contract for the STP and instead of AMC penalising the operating company — DNP Infrastructure Private Limited — the civic body continues to award contract to the same company for operation of the STP.

The bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and VD Nanavati while taking suo motu cognizance of the issue, noted, “We take notice of the fact, as reported, that despite flagrant violations at the end of the company, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation keeps on awarding the contract in favour of the company, namely DNP Infrastructure Private Limited, and that too on a single tender. It is very shocking to learn that polluted water is being directly released into the Sabarmati River. This Court is of the view that the attention of the State Government and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation should be immediately drawn to the aforesaid, and in such circumstances, we propose to take suo motu cognizance…in public interest.”

The notices have been kept returnable for August 20.