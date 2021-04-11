Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognisance of Covid situation

The high court's order came on a day when 5,469 fresh Covid-19 cases and 54 fatalities were reported across the state taking the total case count to 3,46,7499 and toll to 4,813. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Vikram Nath on Sunday took suo motu cognisance and registered a public interest litigation, over the “uncontrolled upsurge and serious management issues in Covid-19 control”, observing in its order how newspapers and news channels were flooded with “harrowing tales, unfortunate and unimaginable difficulties, unmanageable conditions of the infrastructure, the shortfall and the deficit of not only testing, availability of beds, ICU, but also supply of oxygen and the basic medicines like Ramdesivir (sic), etc.”

A priority hearing with the senior government counsels — advocate general Kamal Trivedi and government pleader Manisha Shah — has been scheduled for Monday 11 am.

The high court’s order came on a day when 5,469 fresh Covid-19 cases and 54 fatalities were reported across the state taking the total case count to 3,46,749 and toll to 4,813.

On April 6, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Nath had specifically summoned government counsels Trivedi and Shah in light of the steep increase in Covid-19 cases in Gujarat each day, and had suggested that a lockdown of a few days may help the state in controlling the cases. The bench had also stressed on cracking the whip on social gatherings. The bench had “requested the State to take appropriate measures in order to check and control the rise in Covid-19 cases and its management.”

In the Sunday’s order, Chief Justice Nath noted, “The said dialogue was widely reported in the media i.e. electronic, digital and print. It has been five days since. The newspapers, news channels are flooded with the harrowing tales, unfortunate and unimaginable difficulties, unmanageable conditions of the infrastructure, the shortfall and the deficit of not only testing, availability of beds, ICU, but also supply of Oxygen and the basic medicines like Ramdesivir (sic), etc.”

“Had it been stray news here and there, I could have ignored it but the volume of report in the leading newspapers having nation-wide circulation cannot be ignored. It is the time that the Court must intervene. A list of the articles along with xerox copies published in the past three days is a part of this order as ANNEXURE-A. The Indian Express and Times of India reports have been attached considering my language barrier,” the order notes.

The Chief Justice noted that the attached news reports were only “just a few depicting the picture and a bare perusal of the same would indicate that the State is heading towards a health emergency of sorts.”

Parties impleaded to the fresh PIL include central and state government functionaries. Those directed to be added as parties are, the State of Gujarat through its Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi, Union of India through Secretary, Department of Home, Government of India, New Delhi Ajay Bhalla, and Secretary, Department of Health, Government of India, New Delhi, Rajesh Bhushan.

A bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bhagav Karia has been formed to hear this matter on Monday morning where the court has sought the presence of the government counsels Trivedi and Shah along with Union of India representative additional solicitor general of India, Devang Vyas.

“The proceedings of the Chief Justice Court are live streamed. We would request the learned Advocate General and learned Government Pleader to inform the top bureaucrats of the State to watch the proceedings subject to their convenience, specially those impleaded in this petition,” the order concluded.