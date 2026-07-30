Nasir Nagar demolition | ‘Model state image at stake’: Gujarat HC asks why Surat civic chief remains in post

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday orally questioned how the Surat Municipal Commissioner could continue in office while a state-level inquiry into the controversial Nasir Nagar demolition is underway, observing that Gujarat’s image as a “model state” is at stake, even as the State informed the court that two of its “best officers in municipal administration” had been appointed to conduct the probe.

Hearing the petition filed by 26 residents of Nasir Nagar, Justice Nikhil Kariel repeatedly expressed concern over the government’s decision to allow the Municipal Commissioner to remain in the same position while the inquiry is underway. The court orally observed that while it appreciated the State’s seriousness in constituting an inquiry, the message being sent out was that senior officers “cannot be touched”.

The court orally said, “The concern is that the State’s image as a model state is being sullied… What message are you sending out as a State if, while an inquiry is being conducted, the impression remains that senior officers cannot be touched? … How do you expect an officer of a lower rank to make an independent statement when he is ultimately under the supervisory control of the very person against whom allegations have been made?”

Government Pleader G H Virk informed the court that the government had constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by two of its “best” municipal administration officers. He submitted that both officers had “an established record of conducting independent inquiries, including one monitored by the High Court in the past, where they had exonerated some officers while fixing responsibility on senior officials”.

According to the State, the committee has been given a clear mandate by the General Administration Department to “go to the bottom of the matter,” including examining the role of office-bearers at the highest level. The committee has been asked to submit its report within 60 days, of which around 10 days have already elapsed.

The State submitted that the revised terms of reference had already received approval at the highest level of the State government and that the committee would examine competing versions placed before it before fixing responsibility. The state assured the court that “the report will speak for itself.”

The court, however, orally said its concern was not with the credentials of the inquiry officers but with the environment in which the inquiry would proceed. The court orally observed that conducting an inquiry against the head of an institution while allowing him to continue in office raised legitimate concerns about the perception of fairness.

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Emphasising that “justice should not only be done but should also be seen to be done,” the court orally remarked that the State had several administrative options available.

“… (the court is) not even saying that he must be removed. You have a hundred ways of accommodating an officer,” the court said, adding that transferring the officer during the pendency of the inquiry could avoid unnecessary embarrassment to both the State and the inquiry committee.

Responding to the court’s concerns, the Government Pleader said the State was willing to file an interim progress report before the final inquiry report if that would reassure the court that the process was being conducted fairly.

The court also indicated that the inquiry should not be confined to the municipal administration alone and asked the State where the role of “authorities within the police hierarchy was being factored into the exercise”. In response, the Government Pleader said that either the existing committee or another committee of equivalent seniority headed by a senior police officer could examine the role of the police and report back within a similar timeframe.

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The court said that it was not seeking to monitor the inquiry or interfere with the State’s administrative decisions. The court said its immediate priority was ensuring rehabilitation of those affected by the demolition, which the Advocate General assured was being carried out. The court will next hear the matter on August 10.

On May 30, the Surat Municipal Corporation demolished around 100 shanties, built in Nasir Nagar allegedly encroaching on private land in the Ved Road area, displacing as many families. Twenty-six affected residents have challenged the action before the High Court, seeking accountability and rehabilitation.