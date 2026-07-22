Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognisance of police flogging, public parading of handcuffed accused

The Gujarat High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged police flogging and public parading of handcuffed accused in Surat, days after an advocate urged Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal to intervene in what he called a “disturbing and shocking” violation of constitutional guarantees. The Secretary, Home Department, has been arrayed as the respondent in the matter.

The action follows a representation made on July 14 by advocate Utkarsh Dave, who sought immediate judicial scrutiny of videos circulating on social media that allegedly show Surat Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdeepsinh Nakum, accompanied by 15 to 20 police personnel, parading handcuffed accused persons on public roads and repeatedly assaulting them with lathis. The representation alleges that the accused were “dragged by their hair, slapped and beaten in full public view under the supervision of senior police officers.”