Gujarat HC stays probe into forgery case involving judge’s lawyer son

The Gujarat High Court on Monday stayed further investigation into an FIR lodged against two lawyers, including a son of a sitting high court judge for forging court documents. The FIR was lodged on June 23 with Sola police station for conspiracy and forgery against the two.

Justice R P Dholaria stayed investigation into the FIR “qua the petitioner Ankit Shah” and issued a notice to the state government. Ankit Shah is son of a sitting High Court judge, Justice S G Shah. His lawyer Yogesh Ravani said, “We requested the court for urgent hearing which was granted. The court stayed the investigation following our argument that no case is made out against my client.”

Ravani argued that the complaint itself was “not maintainable” as the complainant had no locus standi in the case. He said that it concerns Central government’s counsel and therefore only the Central government can file any complaint, provided there is any wrongdoing.

The other accused in the case is advocate Viral Shah.

Police had registered the FIR on Saturday following a complaint filed by Biju Jose Vadaken, a former teacher of Ahmedabad-based St Xaviers’ School, Loyola Hall. In the complaint, Vadaken said that during the proceedings on his petition challenging the minority status of Loyola school in the High Court, Ankit Shah had appeared in the case to represent National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI). He stated that Ankit filed his vakalatnama, but the matter was listed in the court of his father, Justice S G Shah, following which the latter recused himself from the case. Subsequently, the case was listed before another bench and another lawyer Viral Shah filed his vakalatnama to represent NCMEI, while producing a no objection certificate (NOC) signed by Ankit.

He alleged that on the vakalatnama of Ankit, there is a stamp and signature in the name of secretary, NCMEI, Sandeep Jain, while in the vakalatnama produced by Viral “Secretary, National Commission For Minority Education Res.n0-1” was written.

Vadaken, originally a resident of Kerala, the filed an RTI with the NCMEI and sought details in this regard. In the NCMEI’s reply, forwarded by secretary Saroj Punhani, it has been stated that Ankit was appointed as its advocate in the High Court and not Viral.

Police have booked both the lawyers for criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, forging court documents, cheating among others.

