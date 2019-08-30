Gujarat HC stays order to evict families sheltered by Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati

Five families, who are the legal heirs of Mahatma Gandhi’s followers and who were sheltered by Gandhi at his Sabarmati Ashram in 1918, were granted relief by the Gujarat High Court (HC) Thursday after it stayed a lower court’s order that passed an ex-parte order for their eviction from the Ashram premises.

The Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust approached the city civil court in Ahmedabad in 1998, seeking the families’ eviction from their quarters. In February this year, after hearing only the Gaushala Trust’s side, the lower court ruled in its favour and ordered for the families’ eviction.

Advocate Sunil Chhabaria, representing the families, said, “We challenged the lower court’s order largely on the ground of the Limitation Act, 1963, which defines the law with respect to the specified time period within which one can exercise one’s rights. Under Section 65 of this Act, the statutory period of limitation that is allowed for the possession of immovable property is 12 years. We challenged this aspect as these families were traditionally cobblers who were brought in by Gandhiji to make ‘non-violent leather goods’, by using the hide of already dead animals.” The appeal in this regard was not disposed of and shall continue to be heard.

The petition states that the said premises were transferred in favour of the then families (now deceased but transferred to the deceased’s legal heirs) by Harijan Ashram Trust on instructions of Mahatma Gandhi, prior to Independence. The petition further states that when Gandhi brought in these families to reside at his Ashram they were given non-revocable licence to reside and make leather sandals.

The Harijan Ashram Trust subsequently donated several parcels of its land and properties to Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala trust in 1951-52 for specific objectives such as upliftment of persons from downtrodden and deprived castes.

Chhabaria added, “While granting stay on the lower court’s order on Thursday, the High Court noted that the lower court had erred by disregarding Section 3 of the Limitation Act, which stipulates that all parties must be heard. The ex-parte order by the trial court had the poor and illiterate families go legally unrepresented in court. Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust tried to get them evicted first in 1978 at the small-cause court in Ahmedabad. The court ruled in favour of the families and did not grant the Trust’s prayer seeking the families’ eviction. The second time when they moved the civil court, the families did not realise that they have to be represented again in court as they assumed that the earlier order would hold.”