Gujarat HC: State’s steps towards tackling cattle menace have remained on paper

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday said that the state government’s steps towards tackling stray cattle menace have largely remained on paper with no actions fructifying on the ground.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri was hearing a contempt petition pertaining to stray cattle menace. On Monday, the court had instructed top government officials — Secretary of urban development department Mukesh Kumar, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) Commissioner M. Thennarasan, the Home department Secretary, Gujarat DGP and IGP – to remain present before the court.

Addressing Mukesh Kumar, CJ Kumar asked, “Sir please take a look at it, we need not tell you what is to be done. For us to pass an order, it is very easy. So we hope that you will not force us to pass such orders.”

Meanwhile, advocate general Kamal Trivedi representing the state authorities, assured the court that the state and its instrumentalities will come out with a proposal which can crystallise by way of action at the ground level post-Diwali to tackle stray cattle menace.

CJ Kumar, addressing AG, remarked, “…all those laudable schemes or steps propounded has remained as such on paper, we want it fructified on actions…I’ve never seen a single police constable at any important places in Ahmedabad city.”

AG Trivedi assured the court that “all reasonable steps to prevent the stray cattle menace in the entire state would be dealt with firmly” and that the state would not leave any stone unturned for ensuring these steps are being taken to its logical end.

The court instructed the state to implement the directions issued by the Gujarat HC earlier in a public interest litigation in relation to tackling stray cattle.

Meanwhile, the bench informed the AMC that it is “not happy” with the AMC’s decision to pay only two lakh rupees as compensation to the next of kin of one Bhavin Patel who was killed in a stray cattle attack.

CJ Kumar, addressing AMC’s counsel senior advocate Mihir Joshi, said, “What sin he committed, a 35-year-old man with two kids who went to take out photocopies…recover from the person who left the cattle… Increase your ad-hoc compensation.”

AMC agreed to pay an amount of Rs 5 lakh, with the court recording, “A decision has been taken for the present to pay an ad-hoc compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the deceased and till a policy decision is evolved by the state as well as AMC, the authority, namely AMC, would pay, as a standalone incident, a sum of Rs 5 lakh to the legal representatives of the deceased.”