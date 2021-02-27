Gujarat HC: State must enforce mask rule strictly

The bench said videos of campaigns and related celebration showed “no one is wearing a mask, social distancing is out of question”. (File)

Taking up a suo motu public interest litigation concerning status of Covid-19 cases Friday, a division bench of the Gujarat High Court observed, on the rising cases, that the state was in a position to get “good control” few days back and it is imperative that the state enforces the mask rule strictly.

While advocate general Kamal Tirvedi, representing the state government, submitted the administration is “thinking of restricting entry from other states”, the bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala said, “That’s not going to solve your problem. The day your election celebrations are over, only thereafter you’ll be able to take things in control. That’s going to consume one whole week and you’ll have to be very careful…we have a tendency that as soon as people get the feeling that everything is fine, they take it for granted.” The bench said videos of campaigns and related celebration showed “no one is wearing a mask, social distancing is out of question”.

An affidavit, filed Friday by Principal Secretary, Health stated fewer than 50 per cent of sanctioned posts for civil surgeons and superintendent are filled at district and sub-district hospitals in the state, respectively.