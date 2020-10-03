Gujarat HC starts electronic dispatch of bail orders

The high court on Friday also launched new services of email notifications to advocates of district and taluka courts, for new case filings, case registrations, adjournments, disposal and judgment and orders.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday launched an eWrit module to send digitally signed copies of bail orders to the district courts.

This eWrit Module will allow electronic dispatch of the bail orders from the high court to the district courts so that the district court concerned can move ahead with subsequent procedures such as payment of sureties or communicating with the jail authorities concerned.

The order shall also be made available to the concerned jail authorities via the module.

The move is aimed at reducing time taken in physical transmission of such orders and in turn, will not cause delay in the release of inmates and can be immediately released.

The move comes as an attempt to ease these processes in the wake of continued restricted physical entries to courtrooms and court premises in subordinate courts.

Notably, a day after the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association wrote to Chief Justice Vikram Nath highlighting issues being faced by advocates in electronic filing and registration of their cases, remedial action remains to be taken, said a source.

