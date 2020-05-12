Gujarat HC sets aside election of top minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

The judgment came in an election petition filed by Congress leader Ashwin Rathod, who had contested against Chudasama from Dholka in 2017. The judgment came in an election petition filed by Congress leader Ashwin Rathod, who had contested against Chudasama from Dholka in 2017.

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday set aside the election of cabinet minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, who holds the portfolios of Education, Law & Justice, Legislative & Parliamentary Affairs, Salt Industries, Cow Breeding and Civil Aviation in the Vijay Rupani government, from the Assembly constituency of Dholka.

The judgment came in an election petition filed by Congress leader Ashwin Rathod, who had contested against Chudasama from Dholka in 2017. Rathod had in his petition claimed that the then returning officer Dhaval Jani had illegally rejected 429 postal ballot votes, which was the reason he lost to Chudasama by a margin of merely 327 votes.

Speaking on the court’s judgment, senior advocate Percy Kavina who was representing Rathod, said that the election was set aside broadly on three grounds. Firstly, the court held that the wrongful rejection of the postal ballots materially affected the outcome of the election result.

The judgment pronounced by Justice Paresh Upadhyay also held that the instructions of the EC was not followed, giving an unfair advantage to the winning candidate, BJP leader Chduasama, and thus materially affecting the election.

“The court also found that corrupt practice as defined under Representation of People’s Act Section 123(7) was committed by the returned candidate Chudasama, his election agent and the returning officer Dhaval Jani and the three acting together resulted in a favourable result for the elected candidate,” said Kavina.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.