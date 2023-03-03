scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
HC seeks joint report from authorities on steps to keep Girnar Hills clean

The HC was hearing public interest litigation, filed by advocate Amit Panchal, seeking appropriate arrangement for sanitisation and management for the disposal of waste.

The court has posted the matter next for March 28. (Express Photo)
The Gujarat High Court Thursday directed the Junagadh authorities to submit a joint report on the steps they propose to take to maintain the cleanliness in and around Ambika and Dattatreya temples on the Girnar hills.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice AJ Desai and Justice Biren Vaishnav directed the Junagadh collector, Chief Conservator of Forest of Junagadh circle and the Junagadh Municipal Corporation “to submit their joint report in nature of affidavit about the proposed steps that are required to be taken in the present case to keep the environment clean and see that flora and fauna in the area are protected.”

The HC was hearing public interest litigation, filed by advocate Amit Panchal, seeking appropriate arrangement for sanitisation and management for the disposal of waste.

Appearing as party-in-person, Panchal pointed out that unhygienic conditions persist with a total lack of cleanliness around the two temples, with the mismanagement of waste becoming a growing menace.

The court has posted the matter next for March 28.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 05:45 IST
