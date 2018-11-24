Gujarat: HC seeks detailed report on police probe

The Gujarat High Court on Friday directed the police to file a detailed report by November 30 on its investigation into the allegations of gangrape of a 22-year-old woman by seven persons.

According to sources, the city’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has found no substance in the complaint.

In June this year, the woman had filed a complaint, alleging that she was abducted and gangraped in a moving car. She had said that the accused had filmed the act and were blackmailing her. She had also accused a woman of helping the seven accused, who included her boyfriend.

Following the complaint, the accused voluntarily chose to undergo narco tests and the results are said to have come in their favour.

The officials said that besides the scientific tests, there is “not an iota of evidence suggesting the allegation. The sequence of events as narrated by the victim doesn’t match with the evidence. There is no material evidence to arrest any of the accused”.

“The investigation is almost over and we are going to file a closure report before the sessions court,” a DCB officer said.

The woman’s father approached the High Court alleging police inaction and “favouring” the accused. Following a hearing on the case, Justice R P Dholaria directed the government prosecutor to place the record of the case before it by November 30. The court has sought exact details of the police investigation, the manner in which it was done and the results.