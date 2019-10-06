Withdrawal of PIL: Gujarat HC satisfied with Surat flight connectivity

A 2016 public interest litigation (PIL) filed at the Gujarat High Court seeking increased frequency for domestic, as well as international flights from Surat, was withdrawn Thursday after the court was of the opinion that most of the demands made in the PIL had been met with and that sufficient flights have been operating from Surat.

As per data released by the Air-port Authority of India, released recently by the government, flight movement from Surat saw a growth of more than 212 per cent, from 2016-’17 to 2018-’19, according to the data. Passenger load, too, grew by 536 per cent from 2016-1’7 to 2018-’19. The petition was thus disposed by the division bench headed by Justice S R Brahmbhatt.