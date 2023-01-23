Gujarat HC rejects Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale’s bail plea in crowdfunding case

The Gujarat High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale but said that he could apply for bail after the chargesheet is filed in the case.

Senior advocate Asim Pandya, representing Gokhale, told the court that the TMC leader required up to 14 medications a day, but Justice Samir Dave dismissed his bail petition.

Gokhale has been in custody since his arrest on December 29, 2022, on charges of misusing crowdfunded money.

Pandya, briefly arguing on the merits of the case, submitted that Gokhale was earlier a full-time RTI activist and social worker and that he had disclosed during his crowdfunding campaign that the money was required for the campaigns as well as for sustaining himself, and thus there was no misrepresentation of facts. “When he joined the TMC, he stopped the campaign to show the bona fide,” Pandya said.

“All incomes are reflected in the bank accounts; all accounts are audited and income tax has been paid. He was [sent to] police remand for five days; nothing was recovered…Here’s a case where I’m pointing out this person has been made a scapegoat because of certain reasons that are reflected from the sequence of events…,” added Pandya.

Citing Supreme Court judgments of Arnesh Kumar versus the State of Bihar and Satender Kumar Antil versus the CBI, which laid down guidelines on arrest and bail, Pandya also submitted that none of the offences he had been charged with were punishable with more than seven years’ imprisonment and that both the judgments would be “squarely applicable” in the case. It was also submitted that Gokhale was ready to deposit Rs 5 lakh or Rs 10 lakh, as the court may deem suitable, as a mark of his bona fide.

The court, however, indicated that it was not inclined to exercise its discretion in Gokhale’s favour before the chargesheet was filed.