Gujarat HC rejects plea by GSLDC official charged with corruption to quash second FIR

The Gujarat High Court, in an order dated January 24, refused to quash one of the two FIRs registered against an official of the Gujarat State Land Development Corporation (GSLDC), Gandhinagar, who was charged with offences punishable under Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

In April 2018, one FIR was registered with the ACB police station in Gandhinagar against the then GSLDC MD Kanaiyalal Detroja, and another official, after cash worth Rs 1.28 lakh and gold earrings along with a bill of Rs 30,584 was allegedly recovered during a raid at the office. Days later, a second FIR was registered at the ACB police station in Gandhinagar against Detroja for the unaccounted cash and gold found.

The petitioner, Detroja, had submitted before high court that the second FIR is nothing but repetition of investigation which has already taken place in the earlier FIR where chargesheet has already been filed and that the law does not permit registration of another FIR for

the same offence.

However, the court of Justice Gita Gopi stated that the two FIRs cannot be treated as one or clubbed together after applying the “Test of Sameness” and “Test of Consequence”.

The “Test of Sameness”, as laid down by the Supreme Court, is applied to find out whether both FIRs relate to the same incident or are in regard to the incidents which are two or more parts of the same transaction.

In the “Test of Consequence”, if the second FIR arises as a consequence of the offence alleged in the first FIR, then offences covered by both the FIRs are the same and the second FIR would be impermissible in law.

The court noted that the first FIR became complete on receipt of gratification, with chargesheet filed against two persons, including Detroja, while the offence noted in the second FIR against Detroja, was registered to set the criminal action in motion.

The state informed the court that distinction has to be made between the two FIRs registered under the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. While the first FIR gives detailed account of the events that unfolded during raid, the subsequent FIR cannot be termed as second FIR, as it is only against Detroja, who could not account for the cash and gold found in his possession, the state said.

Examining the two FIRs, the court held that they are not the same as the second FIR is looking at the unaccounted cash and gold found in possession of Detroja while the first FIR had noted that Detroja had put up a claim that he was collecting the gold and cash on behalf of another accused of the first FIR.

The court came to the conclusion that the second FIR “is not the consequences of the offence alleged in the first FIR”, thus qualifying the “Test of consequence”.

The court noted that the investigation in the first FIR would be complete upon recording statement of the witnesses to prove the offence, by filing the chargesheet, while investigation in the second FIR would begin by asking the accused to provide details of his assets and bank statements.