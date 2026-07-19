Gujarat HC rejects minor rape survivor’s plea to terminate 8-month pregnancy

The order added that the newborn’s custody be handed over to the Specialised Adoption Agency, Surat, under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee as per the wishes of the minor.

Stating that the procedure could pose a threat to her life, the Gujarat High Court has rejected the application seeking termination of the eight-month-old pregnancy of a 17-year-old rape survivor.

The minor was allegedly assaulted by her brother, who was arrested on July 10 on rape charges, a police official said.

The Court also asked the state government to bear all expenses of the child, from birth to adoption.

The order, passed by Justice MR Mengdey and made available on Saturday, states: “The Medical Superintendent, New Civil Hospital Campus, Surat shall take appropriate steps for follow-up of the health of the minor victim till she delivers the child. Special treatment to the newborn child is also ordered to be provided, including neonatal care, as per the requirement, for better growth and health of the newborn.”