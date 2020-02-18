Gujarat HC rejects Hardik Patel’s anticipatory bail petition

The gathering was addressed by Patel, seeking constitutional reservation for Patidar community in Gujarat. Following the gathering, riots broke out in several areas of the state and police action to control the riots resulted in the death of 14 Patidar youths. The gathering was addressed by Patel, seeking constitutional reservation for Patidar community in Gujarat. Following the gathering, riots broke out in several areas of the state and police action to control the riots resulted in the death of 14 Patidar youths.

The Gujarat High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader Har-dik Patel in relation to an FIR registered in 2015 alleging unlawful assembly and provocative speech.

The court of Justice Vipul Pancholi did not go into the merits of the case and rejected Patel’s plea for relief based on his “criminal antecedents”, as was also emphasised upon by the state while opposing the Congress leader’s plea. An Ahmedabad court had earlier rejected Patel’s anticipatory bail plea on similar grounds of Patel’s criminal antecedents, wherein the state had highlighted that he had at least ‘10 FIRs’ registered against him across the state.

The FIR was filed at Vastrapur police station in Ahmedabad with regard to the assembly at GMDC grounds in 2015. The gathering was addressed by Patel, seeking constitutional reservation for Patidar community in Gujarat. Following the gathering, riots broke out in several areas of the state and police action to control the riots resulted in the death of 14 Patidar youths.

Patel sought anticipatory bail in the case after he was arrested last month in relation to a 2015 FIR at Mansa, Gandhinagar. Prior to that, Patel was arrested on January 17 for skipping appearance at court for a sedition trial, remaini-ng in judicial custody at the Sabar- mati Central Jail for nearly a week.

Patel’s wife, Kinjal Patel tweeted, “Today I received a message from Hardik. He is fighting more than 30 (criminal) cases. Today, the high court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a more than four-and-half year old case. BJP wants to put Hardik, who is strengthening Congress in the villages, in jail.”

