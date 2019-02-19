Gujarat HC refuses to quash FIR against NCP MLA over police station brawl

The Gujarat High Court Monday refused to quash the FIR lodged against NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja. However, the court partly allowed his petition by ordering to remove Section 186 of Indian Penal Code that deals with obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions. In 2017, Jadeja, an MLA from from Kutiyana, Porbandar, had been booked after a clash at Ranavav police station. He was accused of rioting, mischief causing damage, among other charges.