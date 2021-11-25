Gujarat HC refuses plea against Gandhi Ashram revamp project

A Division Bench of the Gujarat High Court refused to entertain a public interest litigation moved by the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi seeking to quash a March 2021 resolution of the Gujarat government about the initiation of the Gandhi Ashram Precinct Development Project.

While opposing the PIL, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, representing the state, stated: “We had similar reservation when Statue of Unity came out, we had similar reservations with (Sabarmati) Riverfront, similar problem with Kankaria lake…what happens is,…my lords issue notice, notice makes headlines in the newspaper and everything comes to a grinding halt… I would like to put the whole blueprint on record within two weeks… in the meantime, my lordship may record my statement that we do not have any intention, even in the wildest imagination, of creation of an amusement park… whatever we will do, we will do in accordance with Gandhian philosophy and Gandhian ethos.”

One of the arguments in Tushar Gandhi’s petition was that the redevelopment planned by the government is “diametrically opposite to the Gandhian ethos of simplicity and frugality, that the Ashram embodies,” and that it is contrary “to the conscious decision taken by the erstwhile Governments in the State and the Centre to keep all monuments associated with the father of the nation strictly apolitical and completely free of Government control or interference”.

Advocate Bhushan Oza, representing the petitioner, also submitted before the court that the Gujarat government resolution (GR) of March 5 this year, notifying the formation of governing and executive councils that will undertake the Ashram development work, would “transgress the existing working of Gandhi Ashram known as Sabarmati Ashram, which is managed by the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT) and it would cause imbalance and thereby the aesthetic value as well as the Gandhian principles enunciated by the Father of the Nation would recede to background or in other words it would be eclipsed by virtue of the said order (GR)”.

The division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri, however, refused to entertain the PIL primarily on the basis of the undertaking given by the state to preserve the Gandhian philosophy in the revamped Ashram precinct.

The court recorded AG Trivedi’s submission that “the existing Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati Riverfront, which is an area of 1 acre, would not be disturbed, or in other words it would be maintained as it is and all efforts would be made even for the improvement of the said Ashram, if decided by the Governing Council.”

The court’s order also recorded AG Trivedi’s submission that “for promoting and educating the people in the philosophy, values and teachings of Gandhiji, who is the Father of the Nation, this mammoth project has been taken up and as such he states that the state would not undertake any activity in the said one acre area where the Gandhi Ashram is located but the project envisaged under the impugned order (March 5 GR), would be put into action for spreading the teachings of Gandhi and philosophy of Gandhi.”

Endorsing the government’s resolution, the court went on to observe in its order that the Gujarat government has come up with a “comprehensive development of Gandhi Ashram memorial” and any grievances can be raised by the Ashram representatives at the forum of Governing Council constituted under the GR. The court also went on to observe that apprehensions of unilateral decision-making thus stand allayed and opined that the government’s project will not only enhance the value of the Ashram but would also make it a tourist destination of international repute.