Gujarat HC refuses to reduce cost imposed on advocate for ‘mischievous’ petition

A day after a division bench headed by Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh on an advocate for a “mischievous and frivolous” petition challenging the roster system, the president of the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHAA) Friday requested the bench to consider reduction of the cost. The request was, however, not entertained and was met with a severe dressing down from the bench.

GHAA president senior advocate Asim Pandya, while making the request before the bench, informed the court that the penalised advocate, Bipin Bhatt, “is not such a person who can bear the cost of one lakh rupees”. To this, the division bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and A J Shastri responded that let the aggrieved advocate “file the necessary application, we will consider, but we will not reduce it (the amount)…we will consider on merits in accordance with law”.

Pandya explained that being part of the advocates’ community, Bhatt had requested Pandya to make the request for reduction of penalty before the bench.

However, an irate Justice Shastri said “Mr Pandya, are you not seeing that judges are working beyond 6(pm)? Saturday. Sunday we are spending (working)? We are working round the clock and people are filing such kind of applications. It is demoralising. Most of the judges are working 16-17 hours.”

CJ Kumar additionally remarked, “It will have such a cascading effect…You just imagine my brother (judge, Justice Shastri) is getting agitated. It demoralises the institution.”

Pandya agreed that indeed the judges are working hard and that such a petition by Bhatt was “misconceived”, while adding that Bhatt is ready to give an undertaking that he won’t be filing such petitions again. The court ultimately refused to entertain the request.

Bhatt, appearing as party-in-person, had filed a PIL challenging the roster/listing system being followed at the Gujarat high court, with a specific grievance that old matters heard by a bench will now be required to be heard by a different bench owing to roster change.

The bench had dismissed the PIL while imposing a cost of one lakh rupees to be paid by the petitioner, of which a sum of Rs 50,000 has been directed to be deposited to the CM Covid Relief Fund and the remaining Rs 50,000 to Advocates’ Welfare Fund. The court had further directed that in case of non-payment of the costs by the petitioner within a period of six weeks, the district collector of Ahmedabad has to recover the same “as arrears of revenue” from the petitioner.