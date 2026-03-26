‘Harsh and obdurate approach’: Gujarat HC quashes ‘insensitive’ family court order on child custody and access

Expressing “utter surprise” and calling a family court’s approach “inhuman” and “unfathomable”, the Gujarat High Court Monday set aside an order directing a woman to remain in court for six hours every Thursday with her two-and-a-half-year-old son to facilitate access to his grandfather, observing that “children are not mere chattels or playthings for parents.”

The single judge bench of Justice J C Doshi was hearing a petition filed by the woman, challenging the September 2025 order of the Dhrol-Jodia Family Court that passed directions to her based on a plea filed by the child’s paternal grandfather seeking permanent custody of her minor son under the Guardian and Wards Act, 1890. The grandfather said he lost access to his minor grandson after the mother remarried, soon after the death of the child’s father, his son.

The family court also passed a common order directing the mother to celebrate the child’s birthday in the court premises, as well as for the minor to remain present to observe the first death anniversary of his father in a diamond factory in Dhrol.

Emphasising that family courts must adopt a sensitive and humane approach, the Gujarat HC quashed and set aside the September 2025 order of the family court, stating that the order was “no less than parti pris (prejudiced).”

The bench noted the submissions of the woman’s lawyer that the family court passed an order directing her to remain present on every working Thursday in the court, along with her son, between 11 am and 5 pm, and granted access to the grandfather, although he had claimed no such relief in his original petition.

Terming the family court’s order as “an illogical approach”, the petitioner’s lawyer also submitted before the high court that the impugned order further restrained the second husband of the woman from being present in court during the designated time, despite not being a party to the proceedings.

‘Completely uncalled for, insensitive’

The high court noted that the family court also directed both parties to “take care of food for minor in the court premises” and allowed the grandfather to give gifts, clothes, and toys to the child while directing that “opponent (mother) will accept it and permit the minor to use it and will cooperate in such access.”

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The high court also considered the submission that the family court called for the report from the medical officer of a hospital about the child’s condition though no one prayed or asked for it, thereby, “doubted the reason stated by the petitioner mother in seeking time to file reply” and also passed the said order on the basis of “unilateral declarations” made by the grandfather.

The HC also termed as “completely uncalled for and insensitive” the family court’s finding that the “mother is not leaving the minor from her lap for a single moment”, which is creating obstacle in obtaining Children Assessment Report”, in the context of the minor child constantly crying in the court and “intending to go outside with his mother and stepfather”.

“It is also to be noted that some other orders passed in other applications are found to be not befitting to the principle of best interest and welfare of a child… This kind of harsh and obdurate approach of the court is unacceptable…”

Stating that the courts must act as the “guardian of the child’s best interest” rather than strictly adjudicating adversarial claims, the Gujarat High Court said the proceedings should be “conducted in a manner that minimises trauma… and must exercise discretion with empathy, patience and sensitivity to the emotional needs of the child…”

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“Barely two and a half years old minor has become the subject matter in a custody dispute and thereby, has become a victim of an inhuman approach. The petitioner-mother, who has just contracted a second marriage, is forced to visit the court along with the minor… that too at an interim stage… under the guise of access to grandparents is uncalled for and unjust. A lot more can be said, but this court restrained itself from observing further.”