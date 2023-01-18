Gujarat HC quashes GIC order directing to disclose information on judicial officers’ transfer

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday quashed and set aside an order of the Gujarat Information Commission of 2016 wherein it had directed the court to supply information pertaining to transfer of trial court judges.

The GIC order petains to an RTI application filed by judicial officer Pareshkumar Godigajbar in 2014 with the public information officer (PIO) of Gujarat HC seeking details pertaining to transfer of judicial officers in 21 questions.

Of the 21, information was not disclosed pertaining to nine points, citing that information sought was either “personal” in nature and thus could not be provided, or information sought was with regard to third parties and could not be provided, or the said information were not on record.

Aggrieved, Godigajbar had approached the first appellate authority which had upheld the Gujarat HC PIO’s decision, and thereafter Godigajbar approached GIC, wherein the GIC passed a judgement directing the PIO to provide the remaining information available to Godigajbar.

Among the information denied by the PIO Gujarat HC included certified copies of representation for transfer of two of Godigajbar’s batchmates/judicial officers, decisions of the Gujarat HC on the representations for transfer submitted by the judicial officers, details of hometown, place of practice, personal data form, relation with any Judicial Officer/advocate, representations for transfer (if submitted), option forms of Annual General Transfer of 25 other judicial officers subordinate to the Gujarat HC.

Information regarding the reason for termination of a former principal civil judge of Garbada Court was also sought, which was denied on the ground that the information is personal in nature.

The administrative side of the Gujarat HC had challenged the GIC order.

Relying on prior judgments, the court of Justice Biren Vaishnav on Tuesday held that the first appellate authority had rightly rejected the information and that the GIC’s order directing the Gujarat HC to supply all the information available “is contrary to law and therefore deserves to be quashed and set aside.”