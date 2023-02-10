Gujarat HC rejects plea seeking reasons for removing police protection for former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, family

The Gujarat High Court Friday dismissed a petition by Shweta Bhatt, wife of dismissed IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, who had sought reasons for withdrawal of police protection for Bhatt and his family in 2018. The court held that Shweta has no right of police protection and that the state is “absolutely justified” in not disclosing the reasons for withdrawal of security cover.

“When the police protection is not a matter of right and the police have very limited sources of granting protection as the manpower in police force is limited, at the same time if any application for police protection if considered positively by the state government and was subsequently withdrawn by the state, and if the state is directed to assign reasons for each and every withdrawal of police protection, in that case the limited police force, which is for citizens at large and maintaining law and order situation, will be busy with those administrative work only,” the court of Justice Nirzar Desai observed.

The Gujarat cadre former IPS officer is currently serving a life imprisonment in a 1990 custodial death case. He had once made allegations against PM Narendra Modi who was then the Gujarat Chief Minister over his handling of the 2002 Godhra riots. Bhatt was suspended in 2011 and sacked by the Ministry of Home Affairs in August 2015, one of the charges being “unauthorised absence from service”.

Sanjiv Bhatt had earlier moved an application in the apex court with similar prayers of seeking security cover, which was disposed of without expressing any opinion on merits.

The SC had reserved his right to approach the HC. This was prompted, as mentioned in the petition, by the sudden withdrawal of security cover in July 2018. He and his family were earlier given protection via armed security for a long time. Thereafter, Sanjiv Bhatt was arrested on September 5 in connection with a 21-year-old matter of alleged planting of drugs to arrest a man.

Public prosecutor Mitesh Amin submitted that by an order of the state government dated 16.7.2018, the protection was withdrawn not only against Bhatt but also against certain persons, including judges and ministers, who were earlier granted X, Y, or Z category security cover.

Police protection granted to 64 persons was withdrawn after an assessment of the overall situation by the review committee headed by the additional chief secretary of the home department in its meeting on May 15, 2018.

Amin also argued that one of the reasons for granting protection to Bhatt was because he was a witness “to a very important aspect which was against the then honourable CM (Narendra Modi, in relation to the latter’s alleged involvement in Gujarat riots) of that time. That aspect is also not significant at present because now there’s judgment of the SC (in Zakia Jafri, upholding SIT’s clean chit to Modi and others) and what had been stated by the husband of the petitioner is not found to be correct.”

Shweta, represented by advocate Anand Yagnik, argued that under administrative law, the affected party is entitled to know as to why a decision was taken by a statutory authority.